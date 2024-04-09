MARYLAND - As part of Maryland’s Severe Storms Awareness Week, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (DEM) plans to hold a statewide tornado drill Wednesday.
According to DEM, the tornado drill will take place on April 10th at 10 a.m. to encourage families to make and practice a tornado plan. An Emergency Alert message is set to be sent to Marylanders at the beginning of the drill, DEM says.
Maryland has seen nearly 100 tornadoes in the last ten years, the Department says, with their frequency increasing.
DEM encourages Marylanders to talk with their families about making a tornado plan before Wednesday’s drill.
You can find more information on the Great Maryland Twister Test and Severe Storms Awareness Week, which runs until Friday, on the Department of Emergency Management’s website.