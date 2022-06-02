HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police have arrested a 20-year-old Greenwood man accused of pointing a rifle at four children riding bicycles.
Police said that at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, officers learned that Justin Williams drove near where the four children were riding bicycles on West Mispillion Street. Police said that as the vehicle approached the victims Williams pointed a black rifle at the victims. The victims all fled the scene and reported the incident to a parent, who in turn called 911.
While officers were gathering information from two of the victims and a parent, they were notified of a witness who had gotten a tag number from the suspect vehicle and a description of the suspect. Officers were able to identify Williams as the suspect through the information provided by the witness. Mr. Williams was contacted at his home in Greenwood where he was taken into custody without incident. While at the scene, officers reportedly secured a black .22 caliber rifle.
Williams was transported to the Harrington Police Department where he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (B felony); carrying a concealed deadly weapon, firearm (D felony); possession of a weapon in a safe school zone (D felony); and four counts aggravated menacing (E felony)
Williams was ordered held in Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $50,000 cash bond.