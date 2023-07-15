Greenwood Man Arrested on DUI, Other Charges After Pursuit

GREENWOOD, Del. - State police say they arrested a man on felony charges after he nearly collided head-on with a trooper.
Delaware State Police say around midnight on July 14, a trooper was driving on Adams Road when an SUV traveling in the opposite direction crossed into the trooper's lane. Authorities say the trooper swerved right to avoid a collision and made a U-turn to follow the SUV.
The trooper, who was reportedly driving a marked Tahoe, turned on the emergency lights and sirens to make a traffic stop. State police say the driver ignored the trooper and continued to drive erratically while speeding, ignoring stop signs, and not using turn signals.
Troopers say the SUV finally entered a private driveway at the 9000 block of Memory Road and collided with agricultural wire fencing. The driver fled the SUV and was apprehended a short distance away. While apprehending the driver, troopers say they smelled an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and observed other signs of impairment. Drug paraphernalia was also reportedly discovered during a search of the SUV.
27-year-old Brian Holben, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Mischief $5000 Or More Damage Property (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass- 2 counts
- DUI and other traffic-related offenses
Holben was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6500 secured bond.