SEAFORD, Del.- A Greenwood man is dead following a crash with a tractor trailer Thursday morning in Seaford.
Delaware State Police say just before 9:30 a.m., a 2014 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a 2017 Western Trailer was traveling northbound on Ross Station Rd. approaching the intersection at Herring Run Rd. A 2013 Nissan Frontier was stopped at the intersection, on westbound Herring Run Rd. As the tractor trailer approached the intersection, the driver of the the truck, for unknown reasons, pulled in front of the tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer tried to steer to the left to avoid hitting the truck, but was unable to miss the truck hitting the front-left.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 32-year-old Preston, MD man, was properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 79-year-old Greenwood man, was properly restrained and was first taken to an area hospital by ambulance. He was later airlifted to another hospital, where he remained in critical condition until Friday, when he died from his injuries. Identification is pending notification of next-of-kin.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sergeant N. DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.