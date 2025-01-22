GREENWOOD, Del. -- After months of only one officer on duty, the Greenwood Police Department is now fully staffed.
On Monday, the town announced on Facebook that acting Mayor Mike Moran swore in new police officer Cpl. Brooke Tucker.
"Cpl. Tucker is an experienced officer, and we welcome her to the Greenwood Police Department," the post reads. "We would also like to congratulate William Thomas on his promotion from Sergeant to Lieutenant a well deserved promotion! We are now fully staffed under the leadership of Chief Walton and thank you to Vice Mayor Moran and Council for all of your support!"
Tucker previously served with the Harrington and Smyrna Police Departments.
Longtime Greenwood resident Kevin Whaley calls the hire a relief from the safety concerns he expressed when he spoke with WBOC last December.
"It makes the townspeople feel more comfortable knowing that we have more than just one officer running around stressing himself out night and day," says Whaley.
Greenwood Town Councilwoman Durene Jones says the officers are already making a positive impact.
"All three of them are willing to work with the town hall people and the community," says Jones. "That is in their best interest. It's what they want. We want it as well, and we're all working together now."
Jones adds that the town recently established a Police Accountability Committee to advise the department.