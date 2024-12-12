GREENWOOD, Del. -- The Greenwood Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to hire new police chief David Walton after months with only one officer on staff.
Walton was formally sworn in after the vote. According to Greenwood Interim Mayor Mike Moran, Walton is not expected to start officially until the week of Christmas or after. Walton will only be allowed to handle administrative duties until town officials receive his contract and Walton becomes weapon-certified.
During Wednesday's meeting, Councilwoman Durene Jones emphasized the urgency behind Walton's hiring in the police department's effort to regain accreditation.
"We really have to get him hired tonight to get this accreditation," said Jones. "Am I right or wrong? Is it January orFebruary? If we don't get this accreditation, we're done for."
Once Walton begins, town officials say he can focus on completing the necessary paperwork to obtain accreditation. They also say Walton will be able to hire more patrolmen.
Walton previously served as Chief of Police for the Frederica Police Department. During a special meeting with the Greenwood Town Council on November 26, Walton mentioned his involvement in a lawsuit with the Town of Frederica. Further research shows that Walton filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the town.
Some Greenwood residents told WBOC Thursday they are glad to have another officer onboard, but they are not without concerns.
"Where does he stand as far as what his job is to do for this town?" says Pamela Tijerino. "You know, it's just a lot of concern. I'd have to go uptown and see what he's about. That's what I need to do."
"They probably should have investigated more before hiring anybody," says Denise Laurenzi. "He's not going to stay, either."
In a statement to WBOC, Interim Mayor Moran said Walton's hire was a team effort. He said Walton shares the same vision for Greenwood as town officials and is a positive for the police department.