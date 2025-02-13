BETHANY BEACH, DE- A grey seal pup became the first patient of the season at a marine rescue center after being brought in for evaluation from Bethany Beach.
Officials with the National Aquarium Stranding Response says the pup was brought in by the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) for concerns of Avian Flu after showing signs of nasal discharge.
They say the pup, nicknamed Guilford, was thoroughly examined and found to be in good body condition, alert, responsive, and very stressed, but no signs of a major issue.
Guilford was given some fluids, vitamin E and given overnight care. They tagged the seal for identification and sent it back out into the wild.