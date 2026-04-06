REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- City officials are taking steps to preserve and strengthen aging trees in Grove Park through a specialized aeration project designed to improve root health and long-term growth.
The process utilizes a tool that blows compressed air into the dirt and roots surrounding adult trees in the park. Contractors on site are clearing dirt in roughly 10-foot circles around the trees to expose root systems.
This allows workers to identify and remove girdled roots, which can restrict water flow and harm the tree. Afterward, crews replace the old soil with nutrient-rich compost to support continued growth.
“Grove Park has some really old trees. Rehoboth Beach is a Tree City USA, so we take care of our trees," City Manager Taylour Tedder said. "We're doing this aeration project to make sure that the root systems and everything are doing great."
The effort comes as Grove Park experiences heavy public use. The park includes a playground and hosts the seasonal farmers market, all of which officials say contribute to compacted roots.
“There's a lot of vehicles driving through there and a lot of foot traffic," Tedder said. "This will give the trees a boost. In addition, there's also an injection portion, where the trees will get those needed nutrients."
The park is temporarily closed during the work, with city officials aiming to complete the project by April 15.