FRUITLAND, Md. - Tonney Insley and Chris Peek, snior advisors with SVN Miller Commercial have settled on 105 N. Dulany Avenue in Fruitland. The 8,200-square-foot office/warehouse property will become the new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity offices are currently located next to the Habitat Restore on Isabella Street in Salisbury. They intend to move the offices to Fruitland and utilize the warehouse for retail inventory storage. The property will be undergoing renovations in the coming months. Habitat is also looking into potential mural options to extend local art efforts into Fruitland and bring new life into an older building.
“We are grateful to Tonney Insley of SVN for helping us find a larger office for us to expand our services to the community. The bonus is that the warehouse space will ultimately become a second ReStore Thrift shop which will expand our capacity to fund more affordable home ownership projects in Wicomico County as well.” said Molly Hilligoss, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County.
Chris Peek represented the Buyer in this transaction, Joe and Patty Aita, the owners of Eastern Shore Water Inc. They are relocating their warehouse and office facilities to unit 622 A Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury Maryland to serve their clientele and regional delivery area more efficiently.