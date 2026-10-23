DOVER, Del. - After a decade away, Halloween Village is returning to downtown Dover, bringing trick-or-treating, hayrides and family-friendly activities to the heart of the city.
The free event is scheduled for Friday, October 23, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Loockerman Plaza. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, food trucks, costume contests, activities and vendors handing out candy.
Downtown businesses are also participating by opening their doors and passing out treats, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the restaurants and shops in the area.
One of the organizers, Lauren Tinsley, says bringing the event back takes a significant volunteer effort, but it also offers a chance to remind residents about the businesses and attractions downtown has to offer.
Tinsley said downtown Dover has several restaurants and businesses that people may not realize are still operating. She hopes events like Halloween Village will help reconnect the community with the downtown area—and others agree.
"We all desire the sense of community that we used to have. So we wanted to bring back some type of an event for people to come out, feel safe, enjoy and be in the heart of Dover," said Dawn McGaha.
Organizers are encouraging families to come out and take part in the downtown Dover festivities.