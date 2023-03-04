Harp Seal Rescued in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - MERR rescued a young male harp seal spotted by a beachgoer.
According to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, on Feb. 28, a concerned beachgoer reported a seal that was rolling around on its back in the sand. MERR says this can sometimes be an indication that the seal is infested with lice.
MERR say they assessed the seal as being underweight in addition to his behaviors, so they decided to rescue him immediately. Officials say they took the seal back to MERR for treatment and assessment before transporting him to the National Aquarium the same evening for the remainder of his rehabilitation.