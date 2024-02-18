SUSSEX COUNTY- Another young seal pup was rescued on the beach near Faithful Steward Crossing, just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge on Friday.
The MERR Institute says that the one-year-old harp seal named Poppy, weighed in at 65 lbs. They say that while he looked to be in condition, harp seals are prone to dehydration.
After the seal was rescued by the MERR stranding team, an exam showed that he had puncture wounds around his flippers. Poppy is currently at the National Aquarium for rehabilitation.
This is the third seal rescued in Sussex County in recent weeks. On February 8th, a young seal pup was found in front of Sea Colony in Bethany Beach. On February 10th a young gray seal was rescued at Cape Henlopen State Park.