Harriet Tubman Museum prepares to reopen after renovations

Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Today For Maryland Lower Eastern Shore from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT... The combination of low relative humidity values in the 20 to 25 percent range, dry fuels, and NW winds gusting up to 20-25 mph will result in an increased risk for the rapid spread of wildfires through early this evening across the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure top properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.