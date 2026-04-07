Harriet Tubman Museum prepares to reopen after renovations

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Nearly a year after flooding forced it to close, the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Cambridge is preparing to reopen with a transformed, more immersive experience for visitors.
Museum leaders say the renovations go beyond repairs, introducing murals and new technology designed to bring Tubman’s life and legacy to life in a more engaging way.
Artist and muralist Michael Rosato has been working inside the museum, painting scenes that highlight key moments in Tubman’s journey. He says the project carries deep meaning.
“She is such a remarkable person,” Rosato said. “And the more you learn about her and her story, the more you realize just how significant an individual this was. And to be able to bring that story to life and to educate others on the story, it means so much to me. I mean, it’s an incredible honor to be asked to paint it.”
Rosato says the mural work is nearly complete, with one final piece left depicting Tubman’s meeting with Frederick Douglass.
“I have one more painting left of Harriet Tubman where she met Frederick Douglass, and then the murals are completed,” Rosato said. “And then it's a matter of doing, you know, we have all kind of ideas for holograms and sound, and it's going to be a really multimedia experience.”
Edward Rogers of Cambridge said the museum plays an important role in telling the story of one of the Eastern Shore’s most influential figures.
“When you think about the Eastern Shore, you think about Harriet Tubman,” Rogers told WBOC. “I hope it's better than it was before. You know, that's going to be something that's great.”
Harriet Santisi of Glens Falls, New York, also took interest in the site and Tubman’s legacy.
“I came down here to kayak at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, and it's a little cool today, so I decided to check out all the Harriet Tubman stuff,” Santisi said.
Linda Harris, the museum’s director, said funding for the renovations has come from a combination of grants and private donations, allowing museum leaders to reimagine the space after the damage.
“We got a grant and then we got anonymous donors and more grants, and we were able to reopen,” Harris said. “So I thought during that time, rather than just put in the old carpet and paint the walls as they were, let's do something amazing.”
A full reopening is expected by late spring or early summer, though an exact date has not yet been announced. A recent soft reopening drew about 250 visitors, offering an early look at the updated museum.