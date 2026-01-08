HARRINGTON, DE- Harrington city leaders are exploring whether data centers could one day be allowed in the city, after holding an informational workshop on Wednesday to learn how the facilities operate and what infrastructure they require, as opinions remain divided.
Data centers are secure facilities that store, process, and transmit digital information. They rely on large servers, networking equipment, and power systems, operate around the clock, and are designed to handle high energy demands while employing relatively few on-site workers.
On December 15, Harrington City Council members deferred a vote on Ordinance 25-08, which would allow data centers as a conditional use in manufacturing zones under the city’s comprehensive plan. No formal project has been proposed, and any action would only update city policy for potential future use — which is why leaders held a workshop Wednesday night to learn more.
The idea is still in its early stages and remains under discussion, but it has already drawn attention from supporters and critics across the city.
Linda Parkowski of the Kent Economic Partnership voiced full support for the idea, saying data centers are coming to communities across the country and could create economic opportunities if Harrington allows them.
“It’s going to come — data centers are coming to the area. They’re going to come to everybody’s area because that’s the world we live in now. So we need to decide how we’re going to deal with that.”
City leaders, however, raised concerns about the strain a large data center could place on Harrington’s aging infrastructure, noting that such facilities require significant electricity and substantial water for cooling.
Harrington Mayor Frank Tolson said those demands could pose challenges for the city.
“There are a lot of concerns coming in with the power grid and the water usage, because we’ve got an older system. We don’t want anything passed on to the residents of Harrington, and there are still a lot of questions to be answered about the effects of it in the area.”
One potential site discussed is the former Harrington Logistics building, a 220,000-square-foot facility that has been vacant since its July 2025 closure.
While no formal plans have been submitted, Parkowski says the existing building could make the location attractive for future development.
“The demand is there for data centers now. And that we have a facility that’s 220,000 square feet already built is a real plus for the area.”
During Wednesday’s workshop, council members asked questions and shared concerns about potential impacts on the community.
Norman Barlow, the city manager of Harrington, said officials want to fully understand the potential impacts before making any major decisions.
“We want to do the best we can for all, but we don’t want to create more than what we need to.”
City leaders could discuss the ordinance again at their next council meeting on January 20. Any vote would only determine whether data centers could be considered in the future, not approve a specific project.