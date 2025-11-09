HARRINGTON, Del. - A Harrington man has been arrested for reckless endangering and other offenses after a shooting incident in Harrington on Nov. 7.
Police say around 1 p.m., troopers were sent to the 1000 block of Staytonville Road for a report of shots fired. They say a man, later identified as the suspect, was standing near the road with his hands in the air, appearing to be waving down a car driving on Staytonville Road. Two cars pulled over and the victim tried to talk to the suspect. They say the suspect was yelling at the other driver that also stopped. While speaking to the suspect, the victim saw he had a gun in his hand, and as the victim was driving away, the suspect fired shots at him.
No one was injured.
60-year-old John Allen was arrested and charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,500 bond:
- Reckless endangering 1st degree (felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints