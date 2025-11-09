Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.