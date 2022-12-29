KENT COUNTY, Del.- Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown.
According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems.
Now, some gamblers are heading elsewhere to press their luck.
Richard Sies drove to Harrington from Baltimore on Thursday with hopes of winning a few extra bucks. Now, his road trip may be longer than expected.
"When I pulled in here and saw the parking lot was empty I knew I was in trouble," said Sies. "I guess now I'm going to go to Delaware Park which is about two and a half hours from here."
Several calls to Harrington Raceway & Casino went unanswered, but, on Thursday afternoon they posted to Facebook saying there are "cyber security specialists" working to address the technical problems.
For now, Harrington's loss is Bally's Dover Casino's gain.
Vernon Lambert visits Delaware every so often and has been to Harrington Raceway & Casino many times before.
He said he did not know the casino was closed until he showed up there.
"We pulled up and the parking lot was empty and everybody said they were closed so we did like everybody else and drove up to Dover."
Gina Cook and Tonia Cain drove to Harrington from Annapolis, Md. on Thursday. They had similar thoughts.
"We came all this way so we might as well keep going and go down the street to Bally's," said Cook.
Jerome Fears, who lives in Dover, shared concerns about how busy Bally's Casino might get if the Harrington location does not open again soon.
"I think it's really going to be packed because I have never seen this many people here at this time like today," said Fears.
In a statement, the Delaware Lottery Office, which oversees casinos in the state, said:
"Harrington Raceway is a private company and we are confident they will make the proper decisions for its business and its customers."
Harrington Raceway Inc. suggests checking their social media to stay updated about when they may reopen.