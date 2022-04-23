LEWES, Del.- A Harrington teen has been arrested on drug and weapon charges, following a Lewes traffic stop late Thursday night.
Delaware State Police say just before midnight, a trooper on Coastal Hwy saw a white Nissan Altima traveling northbound in the area of Nassau Rd. A computer search of the car's registration revealed that the owner of the car, 19-year-old Dyquan Snead, had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant for his arrest.
The trooper confirmed Snead was the driver, and pulled the car over. When the trooper approached Snead, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the car.
Snead was arrested without incident, and a search of the car led to the discovery of about 90.19 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, over $380 in suspected drug proceeds, and a Smith & Wesson handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Snead was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
Snead was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,500 cash bond.