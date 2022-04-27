DELMAR, Md./De. -- The Amphitheater at Heron Pond will be booming on Thursday for the first ever Heacookfest.
The event is designed to honor the late Corporal Keith Heacook who died one year ago Thursday after being viciously beaten after responding to a call.
Event organizer Doug Marshall says the event will raise money for Delmar High School seniors pursuing a career in public service.
"I called Sue Heacook, the widow and I asked Tracey West, Matthew's mother and said is it okay if I honored Keith perpetually with the money going toward the scholarship and the foundation? They both agreed," Marshall said.
Marshall says he wants this event to stick around and grow through the years.
"We want the Heacookfest to be an annual event here on Delmarva and I think you see the energy behind keeping this here for as long as I'm alive and I hope that's a long time," he said.
Kyle Hughes, owner of Kylan Barn is donating his space for the festival.
"After what happened with Keith there was like we have to do something, we have to bring the community together in some way," Hughes said.
Rob Chase says his shaved ice truck will be on site, donating a portion of proceeds to the scholarship.
"It's a tragedy anytime anybody dies but really somebody who is trying to protect and serve our community that we live in, if they pass in an unfortunate, the way it happened was crazy and you know, to bring awareness to that is important," Chase said.
A festival honoring a fallen Corporal, and raising money for the next generation of public servants.
The festival will feature live music, vendors, a Jeep club gathering, a touchdown by a Maryland State Police helicopter and fireworks.