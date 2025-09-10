WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. As suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, Wicomico County Mental Health Representatives are encouraging community members to participate in "Wear Yellow Day" to show their support for suicide prevention.
While yellow and teal both represent suicide awareness, this day each year focuses on the color yellow and the support of those struggling. 988 is the number of the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a 24/7 phone line for anyone struggling with their mental health. For people on the Eastern Shore, the Life Crisis Center in Salisbury answers many of those calls.
"We just want to help and we want to offer some support and referrals," said Jessica Hill, a Follow-Up Navigator for the Life Crisis Center. "And even if it's just a listening ear for twenty minutes, thirty minutes, however long they need, we just want them to be able to provide that safety net."
Michelle Hardy, the Director of the Wicomico Behavioral Health Authority, explained that while suicide prevention awareness is highlighted today, she says every day is a good day to make a difference. When you do, it could save a life.
"The key is early intervention so we know what's available from the prevention, treatment, and recovery aspect," said Hardy.
Health officials say for immediate emergencies, to call 911. The Wicomico Behavioral Health Authority is also available to answer calls regarding the mental health resources available in Wicomico County.