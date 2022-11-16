BALTIMORE - Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and the Office of the Attorney General are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Baltimore Ravens, and the science and technology company Leidos, to hold a prescription drug take-back event on Sunday, Nov. 20. The event will be held 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on RavensWalk, located on the walkway leading from Oriole Park to M&T Bank Stadium, between parking lots B and C.
In an effort to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs, the take-back event will allow those attending the Ravens game to drop off their unwanted prescription drugs. Disposal is free and anonymous. With opioid use and abuse at epidemic levels across the country, consumers should dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused medicines to reduce accidental or intentional overdose, or illegal abuse.
The DEA will safely dispose of all prescription drugs accepted. Items NOT accepted include:
- Liquids
- Needles
- Asthma inhalers
- Mercury thermometers
- Iodine-containing medications
WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
WHERE: RavensWalk, M&T Bank Stadium