EASTON, Md. - Easton Pastor Daniel Omar Fuentes Espinal, who was detained and later released by ICE earlier this summer, now has a hearing scheduled before a federal immigration judge, according to federal court records.
Fuentes Espinal has served as the pastor of Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama in Easton since 2015 and has been described as a “pillar of the community” by local officials and neighbors. In July, Espinal, 54, was detained by federal officials who accused him of overstaying his visa by 25 years after he came to the United States from Honduras.
On July 23, Maryland’s Congressional Representatives Glenn Ivey and Sarah Elfreth said Fuentes Espinal’s family had not seen him since his arrest, had little contact with him, and feared he would be removed from Maryland or the country. The pastor had no criminal record, according to the lawmakers.
The arrest sparked outrage from Easton to the Capitol, with lawmakers and the community demanding answers as to the pastor’s whereabouts and pressing for his release.
On August 15, following weeks of uncertainty, Fuentes Espinal returned home to his family.
"My family and I, very thankful for all of you," said Fuentes Espinal. "I'm very happy to be home with my family and my community. I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, and God bless everyone."
A family friend told WBOC Fuentes Espinal is currently working to become a legal citizen. The Easton pastor likely still faces a long legal process after his ICE arrest, however. After weeks of no updates, The U.S. Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review now has the pastor’s first scheduled hearing listed.
A master calendar hearing for Fuentes Espinal is scheduled for March 31, 2026 in Baltimore. A master hearing is the first step in removal proceedings, according to ICE’s website. The DOJ says immigration judges will also explain rights and responsibilities during these hearings.
If Fuentes Espinal does not appear for this scheduled hearing, he may be ordered to leave the United States, according to ICE.