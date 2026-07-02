SALISBURY, Md. – Some Fourth of July events across Delmarva are waving the white flag on this year's celebrations due to the dangerous heat — but Salisbury's Red White and Boom is not one of them.
The free event at Bennett High School has been a Salisbury staple for 14 years — and not even a heat wave could stop it from coming back.
This year, event coordinators say persevering through the heat carries extra significance as the nation marks its 250th anniversary.
"We wanted to be able to continue the tradition of the fireworks because it's once a year. Number one. Number two, this is the 250th celebration — it's only going to happen once. So we want to ensure that we continue this celebration," said Red White and Boom co-chair Brian Nelson.
This year's event will look a little different. The city is partnering with organizers to expand the celebration, adding bounce houses, obstacle courses, and yard games alongside the usual food trucks and fireworks.
A mister will also be set up to help attendees cool off. Nelson said he has also made sure food truck vendors will have extra water on hand.
"This year, being specific with the 250th celebration, it's definitely important that we have this. I know that there's going to be temperatures rising…but we need to make sure that we're doing our part to ensure that all of my food truck vendors are having extra bottles of water that they each can be able to sell," Nelson said.
Nelson anticipates around 2,500 people to attend.
The Salisbury Fire Department has been working to ensure the fireworks go off safely.
The department is also taking extra precautions given the ongoing drought and extreme heat conditions.
"We are going to be a little more cautious this year. I'm going to have the engine crew stand by a little longer, and then I'm going to remain on location for a little while after the show, just to make sure that there's no issues," said Salisbury Deputy Marshal Robert Horsman.
Red White and Boom is free and open to the public. The city says activities run from 5 to 9 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. at Bennett High School.
For a full list of Fourth of July celebrations visit WBOC.com