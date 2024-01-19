KENT COUNTY, De. – Neighbors in Kent County went about their days on Friday as the snow continued to build up. It created picturesque scenes but also presented challenges for commuters and businesses alike.
Throughout the day, Kent County experienced the brunt of the snowstorm on Delmarva, with heavy snowfall persisting. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DEL-DOT) took proactive measures, deploying trucks on the roads as early as 3 A.M. to tackle the accumulating snow.
Despite the challenging conditions, the efforts of these plows showed, with many of the main roadways being drivable throughout the day.
In the heart of Dover, the local response to the snowfall was a mixed bag. While some residents ventured out to clear pathways and apply de-icing agents, others chose to rely on the dedicated work of the DEL-DOT and the fleet of snowplows.
Gene Baker took matters into his own hands to ensure the accessibility of his shop.
"We're just out here preparing for the customers to come in, shoveling the snow and getting some salt put down," said Baker. "Looking forward to a busy day in this mess."
Amid the snowy scenery, not all aspects of the storm were picturesque. Neighbors shared concerns about slippery road conditions. Maria Williams described the roads as "awful" and emphasized the challenges of driving in such slippery conditions.
"I’m gonna make sure I have my scraper and just drive really slow," said Williams.
For those braving the roads, some advice came from Thomas Giardino, drawing on his experience living in upstate New York.
"When it comes to swerving if you get stuck in a lane or anything of that sort don’t jerk your wheel or anything, kind of let it do it’s own thing and kind of try to correct yourself slowly," said Giardino. "If you try to do it quickly you’re only gonna mess yourself up more.”
With temperatures expected to drop into the 20's on Friday night into Saturday morning, drivers told us their biggest concern will be roads freezing over.