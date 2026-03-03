HEBRON, Md. - The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department announced the dates for its 2026 Hebron Fireman's Carnival: June 17 through July 11.
They say the carnival will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, with food stands opening each night at 6:30 p.m. and rides starting at 7 p.m.
Fire officials say they will be getting a new ride this year, the Scrambler, which they say will be delivered and set up in April or May, just in time for the carnival opening.
They plan for Fireworks Night to be July 4th.
They say King Brothers will supply oyster sandwiches again this year.
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department says they are looking for volunteers to assist with the rides again, including high schoolers who need service hours, and to reach out through social media or their website if interested.
Prices will be announced in the upcoming months.