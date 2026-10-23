Jail Cell Generic
Pixabay - MGN

SALISBURY, Md. - A Hebron man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for a 2024 shooting that killed a bystander on North Division Street, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Logan Trader, 25, received a 40-year sentence with all but 25 years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes imposed the sentence Oct. 23.

Trader pleaded guilty to second-degree murder July 28 and remained in custody while awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say Trader and another person exchanged gunfire on North Division Street on Feb. 16, 2024, following a dispute over a previous drug transaction.

About five minutes later, Trader circled the block and fired an AR-15 rifle down the street toward the other person’s home, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

A bystander walking up North Division Street was struck twice from behind by bullets fired by Trader and died, prosecutors said. The victim, 49-year-old Richard Darlington Smith, died at the scene.

“This victim’s death as a result of Trader’s reckless and wanton conduct was completely unnecessary and absolutely avoidable,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.

Trader could face up to 15 additional years in prison if he violates probation after his release, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mugshot of Logan Trader

(Courtesy of the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office)

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you