SALISBURY, Md. - A Hebron man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for a 2024 shooting that killed a bystander on North Division Street, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Logan Trader, 25, received a 40-year sentence with all but 25 years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes imposed the sentence Oct. 23.
Trader pleaded guilty to second-degree murder July 28 and remained in custody while awaiting sentencing.
Prosecutors say Trader and another person exchanged gunfire on North Division Street on Feb. 16, 2024, following a dispute over a previous drug transaction.
About five minutes later, Trader circled the block and fired an AR-15 rifle down the street toward the other person’s home, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.
A bystander walking up North Division Street was struck twice from behind by bullets fired by Trader and died, prosecutors said. The victim, 49-year-old Richard Darlington Smith, died at the scene.
“This victim’s death as a result of Trader’s reckless and wanton conduct was completely unnecessary and absolutely avoidable,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.
Trader could face up to 15 additional years in prison if he violates probation after his release, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.