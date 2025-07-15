ACCOMACK CO., VA - According to Virginia Health Officials, Accomack County has the highest amount of Babesiosis cases in the state. This disease is spread through tick bites.
"This is a tick borne illness," said Jon Richardson. "Typically caused by a black-legged tick in the nymph stage. It can range. You know, sometimes people don’t ever develop symptoms, and then it has a wide range of potential symptoms."
Babesiosis is spread through a tick that is very small, according to Richardson.
"They’re probably, you could compare to a poppy seed," said Richardson.
Whether it's Lyme Disease or Babesiosis, officials say both are preventable and treatable.
"I would say, if you know, you’re exposed to a tick, the best thing you can do is consult with either your physician or an urgent care provider, and let them advise you on what you know, what the best course of treatment might be," said Richardson.
Officials also say they believe the rise in the cases of Babesiosis is due to the southward migration patterns of the ticks.