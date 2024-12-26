CAMBRIDGE, MD - A more than century-old record player is earning praise for its pristine condition at the Dorchester County Historical Society, offering a glimpse into a time when listening to music was both a process and a privilege.
Today, most people stream their favorite songs with the tap of a screen, but a century ago, music enthusiasts had to put in effort and investment.
"1917, we’re at the height of World War One, the draft is in full effect, grain prices are at an all-time high, and if you wanted to listen to music, you either had to listen to something live or you had to listen to this," said Erick Windsor, a trustee with the Dorchester County Historical Society, gesturing toward the antique record player.
Unlike modern devices, operating the record player was an involved process.
"It was a little bit of a process; it was almost like a little ritual to set everything up. Each side of the record was only three minutes, so it wasn’t something like you could hit play and shuffle. It was something that would have to be constantly tended to over the course of the night if it was played," Windsor explained.
Owning such a device was also a significant financial commitment.
"This would’ve been around $125 when it was new, which in today’s market could buy you a nice 85-inch TV," Windsor noted. That's around $3,000.
In a twist of fate, the record player itself was traded for a color TV at a Cambridge TV store in the 1970s before being donated to the historical society earlier this year.
Windsor said the record player's perfect condition, combined with the preservation of its original shipping crate, makes it an extraordinary find.
"This is really unusual. This is what really sets this apart from other players," Windsor said.
For now, the record player stands as a testament to a bygone era, where music brought people together through effort, care, and a bit of ritual.
More history behind the Victrola:
Victrola & Shipping Crate
In the 1970s, Dorchester resident and owner of Clay's TV at 513 Race Street, Herman Edward Clay, saw this Victrola and its accessories in a customer's home. He traded a new, expensive color TV for this player and shipping container.
Herman and his wife, Esther Birely Clay, gave these items to their daughter with the stipulation that the crate and player be kept together. She has since gifted them to the Society, and we are happy to ensure the pair remain side by side.
I acquired the Victrola, the original shipping crate, instructional usage and sales discs and miscellaneous 33 pm records from my father, Herman Edward Clay.
He was the owner and operator of Clay's TV, along with my mother, Esther Birely Clay. He went to night school to learn the TV repair business for several years, while still working for Delmarva Power, as a lineman.
The first shop location in 1965 was at his home on Springdale Rd., East New Market. In 1966, he opened his first Sales and Repair shop on Race Street near the Bambrick Pharmacy. He sold Admiral TV's from Legum Distributor in Baltimore. They later became RCA. In 1968, he purchased the property at 513 Race Street, which he kept until his health forced him to shut the business. He died 6/22/1986 and was buried at Old Trinity Church in Church Creek, Md
The victrola was acquired in a trade around the early 1970's in Easton. While at a customer's home, he noticed this Victrola and was able to make the trade for the Victrola and all accessories. He gave, in the trade, a new color TV, which was quite an expensive trade since color TVs were just coming on the market.
About 1975, my parents gave me the Victorla, if I promised not to destroy or separate the shipping box and the player. This I have done for about 50 years.