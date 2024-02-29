LAUREL, DE -- The Laurel Planning and Zoning Committee approved preliminary site plans on Feb. 14 from Bohler Engineering to purchase the Laurel Junction Flea Market, demolish part of the building, and build a Wawa.
On Thursday, Laurel Town Manager Jamie Smith confirmed the approval and says that according to the plan, the businesses on the back side of the site would not be torn down.
However, for others like Fred Adams, owner of Out of the Attic Antiques, their days could be numbered. Adams says he's been on edge since rumors about the potential demolition began a few months ago.
"How much notice am I going to get?" says Adams. "Am I going to be able to move to another place? Am I going to be able to find another place? I don't know how I am supposed to plan for my business."
Vendor Patricia Dodd says she doesn't understand the need for a new Wawa with a Royal Farms across the street and an Exxon gas station next door.
"Why would they bring more congestion to this area when the intersection is already congested?" says Dodd. "On the weekends, it is much worse."
But others are welcoming the idea with open arms.
"I love Wawa," says Laurel resident Tony Radewonuk. "Price wise and just the things they have. Plus, [the developers] are taking down buildings that are decrepit and pretty rundown anyways."
According to Smith, the engineers and developers must now get approval from State agencies before presenting final site plans to town officials for approval or denial.