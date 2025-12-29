SNOW HILL, Md.- A long vacant firehouse in downtown Snow Hill could soon have a new future as town leaders weigh the possible sale of the historic building to a prospective buyer interested in transforming it into an events venue.
The former Snow Hill Firehouse, built in 1950, once served as a central hub for emergency services and town operations. Over the years, it housed fire trucks, storage space, and offices, becoming a familiar landmark for generations of residents. Now, officials say selling the aging structure could play a key role in ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown area.
Snow Hill Mayor Janet Simpson said the building holds both historic and economic importance for the town.
“The importance of the firehouse sale is that it could be another anchor business in the town of Snow Hill,” Simpson said. “It is a very important building in our town. It has a great love by the citizens, and we just want to make it something that people are proud of.”
Momentum around the property increased recently after Snow Hill Councilman Aaron Lumpkins posted on social media that there is a strong prospective buyer interested in purchasing the firehouse. According to Lumpkins, the potential buyer plans to convert the building into an events venue that would be available to rent and would bring the property up to code in order to obtain an occupancy permit.
Town officials have said Snow Hill does not currently have the funding needed to remediate the building or complete the upgrades required to reopen it for use. Shifting that responsibility to a private buyer could allow the structure to be preserved while adding new activity to downtown.
Simpson confirmed there have been discussions about the building becoming an events venue and said the prospective buyer has experience with similar projects in other communities.
“It’s very important to the commercial vitality and economic vitality of the town,” Simpson said. “We are looking forward to having a business in there that will attract all kinds of people around the whole community.”
Before any sale can move forward, the town is required to hold a public hearing as part of the government property sale process. That hearing is scheduled for January 13 at 7 p.m. at the Worcester County Office Building.
Simpson said the hearing is an important step that allows community members to share their opinions on the future of the firehouse.
“We need feedback from everyone,” she said. “That’s the way it should be.”
Town leaders say no final decision has been made yet, and community input will factor into whether the sale is approved. If the deal moves forward, officials say the project could breathe new life into one of Snow Hill’s most recognizable downtown buildings while supporting broader revitalization goals.