EAST NEW MARKET, MD - A new historical marker was unveiled today in Dorchester County to commemorate the former Choptank Indian Reservation, a significant site for the Eastern Shore's indigenous history.
Located on the corner of Green Point Rd and MD 16, the reservation overlooks Goose Creek and the Choptank River in East New Market. The marker serves as a reminder of the Choptank people's historical presence in the area.
Tom Bradshaw, a member of the Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians and descendant, spoke at the event, explaining the historical significance of the land. "What you're standing on right now is part of the Choptank reservation which went from Goose Creek outside of Secretary all the way into Cambridge." He went on to says, "In the summertime, we would be by the water's edge; in the wintertime, we would take to the forest for shelter and food. And in the spring, settlers would come and see they [the Choptank Tribe] was not here, so they would stake their claim on the land," said Bradshaw.
Donna Abbott, Chief of the Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians and a descendant of the Choptank people, emphasized the importance of preserving and sharing their history. "We struggle to keep what little bit of history we have going, and we try to educate ourselves and the community. Today's event was all about the first step in telling our own story. This is part of telling everyone, 'Yes, we are still here, and we're here to stay,'" said Abbott.
Dorchester County Councilman Mike Detmer echoed the sentiment, underscoring the importance of acknowledging the region's indigenous history. "It's important to recognize the people who lived here. These aren't just characters in some story; these are real people who resided here. We have to be connected with the past, which helps us understand the present and be ready for the future," Detmer said.
The marker was a collaborative effort between the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Historical Trust, ensuring that the story of the Choptank people remains visible to all who pass by.