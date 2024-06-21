OCEAN CITY, MD– A piece of maritime history will dock in Ocean City for much of the summer as the Nao Trinidad sails in on June 28.
The ship is a replica of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s sixteenth century sailing vessel – the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano Expedition which circumnavigated the globe in 1519.
The Nao Trinidad will be docked near Chicago Avenue and 3rd Street from June 28 to September 1, weather permitting, to educate visitors on maritime history.
The ship will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Tickets are priced as follows:
Families (two adults and up to three children) $35
Adults $15
Children (ages 5-12) $5
Free for children under 5 years old
Visit www.oceancity.com/events for more information on the event or www.naotrinidad.org for more information on the Nao Trinidad.