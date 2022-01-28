ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency and mobilized members of the Maryland National Guard ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring several inches of snowfall to most of the state and up to 12 inches to the lower Eastern Shore.
The emergency declaration includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. A blizzard warning is now in effect for Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.
In addition, the governor has directed the Maryland National Guard to stage 125 soldiers on state active duty at armories in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. These soldiers will be ready to assist state and local agencies in responding to potential impacts from heavy snowfall with 50 tactical vehicles for evacuation transportation.
“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions,” said Hogan. “Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs. We will continue to monitor this winter storm closely, and provide updates as it progresses.”
The State Highway Administration has completed pre-treatment of roads across the state, and is surging resources to the lower Eastern Shore. Marylanders can track SHA activity in real time here.