ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The governor will speak to Marylanders from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House, which remains the oldest state house in continuous legislative use in the U.S.
"I invite all Marylanders to tune in as we reflect on all we have accomplished, and the important work still ahead," Hogan said in a tweet.
The Maryland State House is where, on Dec. 23, 1783, Gen. George Washington resigned his commission to Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. Shortly after, with the ratification of the Treaty of Paris, Annapolis became the nation’s first peacetime capital.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the beginning of construction of the Maryland State House. The cornerstone for the building was laid on March 28, 1772.
Public Schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 2:
7 p.m.: Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address.
Old Senate Chamber
Maryland State House
Annapolis, Md.
The broadcast will be available on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Maryland Public Television.
