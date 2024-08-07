PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - It was smiles and wagging tails Wednesday afternoon in Princess Anne as Sarge was released after four months in doggy jail.
"It's been a struggle," said Sarge's mom, Amber Bailey. "It's been terrifying. We had no idea how he was, how he was being treated. We, we were given no information, we were hung up on, we were, you know it was ridiculous."
After Sarge was involved in a deadly fight with another dog in Princess Anne in April, Somerset County authorities took Sarge into custody. Sarge was initially condemned to be euthanized, being called "potentially dangerous."
But Bailey and her family argued that Sarge, who was leashed and on the family's property during the April incident, was the victim, and innocent.
"He was on his leash. He never should have been taken in the first place and the judge agreed with that," Bailey said.
Bailey didn't give up, and prevailed after a district court judge ordered Sarge's release earlier this week.
"We were just so happy. We were so relieved. Just four months of weight just washed away," Bailey said.
To celebrate Sarge's homecoming from the big house, he'll be living large for the next few days and enjoying some of his favorites.
"[We'll just] relax, and get him a few cheeseburgers, and just get him reacclimated to being at home."
Before being released, Sarge was examined by a local veterinarian who updates his vaccinations and returned his dog license in Princess Anne.