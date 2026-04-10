BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - One person has been rescued and another remains trapped following a grain bin incident in Bridgeville.
First responders say one individual has been removed from the bin and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crews remain on scene continuing rescue efforts for the second person.
Numerous local fire companies and first responders are on the scene of a grain bin rescue in Bridgeville.
Details are currently limited, but Delaware State Police have confirmed that an active rescue is underway off of Redden Road in Sussex County.
WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead as urgent rescue efforts were conducted.
At about 7:30 p.m., more than two hours after the situation began, DSP confirmed that two people were trapped inside the grain bin. First responders said they had made contact with them and were working to vacuum out the contents of the bin.
The status of the two people is currently unknown.
We will provide updates as we learn more.