DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom last night.
On Sunday, June 25th, police say they arrived on Case Ridge Road in Wolf Creek after receiving a report of the woman found in her Dover home. Due to the circumstances of her death, the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim, pending the notification of her family.
No suspects have been identified in the woman’s death, and the investigation is active. The Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.