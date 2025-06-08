CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday night.
The Cambridge Police Department says it took place in the 900 block of Camelia Street.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to head. Police say life-saving measures were attempted to be administered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cambridge Police Department continues to investigate this incident.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.