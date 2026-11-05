DORCHESTER COUNTY - Congressman Andy Harris announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District has begun dredging the Honga River in Dorchester County.
According to officials with Harris' office, the project will remove approximately 342,000 cubic yards of sediment. Dredging is expected to continue through March of 2027. Dredged material will be placed at Barren Island as part of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project.
Speaking about the project, Congressman Harris said, "Thank you to the Army Corps of Engineers for working closely with South Dorchester County community leaders and local watermen to get the Honga River dredging project underway. This is a strong example of the federal government listening to local concerns and working with the community to see a much-needed project through."