DELMAR, Del. — Community members gathered Friday evening in Delmar for the fourth annual Heacook Fest to honor the life and legacy of Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, who was killed in the line of duty five years ago.
Saturday marks the anniversary of the day Heacook was attacked while responding to a call. He died from his injuries on April 28th, 2021. His killer, Randon Wilkerson, is serving a life sentence.
The annual event brings residents together in remembrance, blending celebration with reflection as the community continues to mourn the loss.
Even years later, reminders of Heacook’s presence remain throughout the town of Delmar — from photos displayed on cars to banners near the police station and a mural across the street. A memorial statue stands watch near a playground, symbolizing his lasting impact.
“It still gets me choked up a little to hear it was five years ago that we had that tragedy,” said Diana Stoltz, Heacook’s former barber.
Stoltz said Heacook was widely known and respected in the community.
“Everybody knew him," Stoltz said. "You could say his name, and everybody knew who he was. I feel like he was the type of police officer who would do whatever it takes for the community."
Organizers say the event is meant not only to remember Heacook, but also to support first responders and their families.
“I worry about the psychological toll on the first responder community. And the only thing I can do is what's wrapped on my wrist. Unite people through food and music. And that's what we do,” said Doug Marshall, founder of Heacook Fest.
Proceeds from the event benefit organizations that support law enforcement, including Behind the Line, which provides mental health services to officers and their families, and Operation We Care, which creates care packages and provides additional support for first responders.
Leaders of those non-profits say anniversaries of tragedies can be especially difficult and emphasize the importance of continued support.
“Law officers see a lot of things we never have to see, and that doesn't just stop it where they work. They bring that stuff home occasionally," Heather Brown with Behind the Line said.
“These officers go out, and they suit up, and they protect the community. It's a pretty noble effort when you go out and help somebody that you don't even know," Jeff Merritt with Operation We Care said.
Heacook Fest runs from 5 pm to 9:30 pm on April 24th.