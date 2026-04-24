Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA... At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 25 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bivalve to near Deep Hole, moving southeast at 25 knots. Locations impacted include... Smith Island, Crisfield, Deep Hole, Mouth Of The Potomac River, Nanticoke River Mouth, Southwest Middle Grounds, Ewell, Point Lookout, Tangier Sound, Honga River, Fishing Bay, Point No Point, Bivalve, The Targets, Richland Point Buoy, Hooper Island Light, and Deal Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. &&