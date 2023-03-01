SALISBURY, Md. - The beer tasting event will return on Saturday, Apr. 15.
City officials announced that tickets are on sale for the Hops on the River event. The event, produced by the City of Salisbury’s Department of Arts, Business and Culture, will reportedly run from 2-5 p.m. and features unlimited sampling of over 30 craft beers, along with food trucks, music, games and local vendors.
“We are excited to host the festival for a third year in Downtown Salisbury and look forward to raising a glass to the incredible craft breweries found here on the Eastern Shore and the surrounding areas,” said Caroline O’Hare, events and culture manager for the Department of Arts, Business and Culture. “Hops on the River signals the start of our outdoor event season, and we have tons in store for 2023.”
City officials say this year’s event will take place in the area of Division and Market Streets and the Riverwalk Games Park in Downtown Salisbury.
“Hops on the River has become one of the most exciting events in our annual lineup,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “There’s so much to look forward to — whether that’s the craft beer selection, the food or the entertainment — and folks keep coming back for more. We’re looking forward to yet another successful year of Hops, and we’ll catch you on the Riverwalk.”
All attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $35 in advance, and only 350 tickets will be available. Remaining tickets will be $45 at the gate, payable via credit card only. Tickets can be purchased at salisbury.md/hops.