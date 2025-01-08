DOVER, DE- The Hornet community was buzzing with excitement today as former NFL star DeSean Jackson was introduced as the new head coach of the Delaware State University Hornets football team.
Students, staff, and alumni packed the event, celebrating what many are calling the start of a new era for DSU football.
Jackson, who brings a wealth of experience to the role, is determined to help turn the program around after a challenging two seasons, which saw just two wins.
Isaiah Williams, a former DSU football player, expressed confidence in Jackson's ability to lead the team.
“I think his presence is going to be good because it gives players something more to play for. Him being at the highest levels, he can easily tell players what they need to do to be successful.”
Williams also emphasized the importance of leadership for this season, highlighting areas that need improvement.
“Some things I hope that get better are player development and leadership. I’m hoping this brings more leadership where it’s needed—someone to guide players in the right direction and help them develop their bodies and minds,” Williams added.
Tony Tucker, DSU’s athletic director, shared similar optimism about the future of the program.
“We want the energy and recognition and a return to the prominence that the DSU football program once was. This is a great first step—DeSean will put his stamp on this program, and we think the turnaround will come sooner rather than later.”
The Hornet community is ready for a fresh start, and Jackson is ready to lead them. The first game of the season is set for August, where the Hornets will look to turn excitement into results on the field.