REHOBOTH, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday.
On Saturday, January 18th, at approximately 1:11pm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company were alerted to assist the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company with a house fire at 2064 Ramblewood Drive S. in Rehoboth Beach.
The units on scene initially identified the smoke coming from the roofline of the structure. It was quickly confirmed that the fire was in the kitchen of the home.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says several occupants inside the home made it out safely and there were no injuries. The American Red Cross was notified to assist with the displaced occupants.