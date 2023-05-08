SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an house fire in Salisbury.
The Salisbury Fire Department was called to the scene on the 700 block of Ebenezer Drive around 11:30 a.m. last Tuesday for reports of a fire. It took firefighters about 9 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials estimate the flames caused about $40,000 in damages.
Investigators have determined the fire originated in the kitchen. The State Fire Marshal's Office says it was not requested on the day of the fire. However on Monday, the agency says the owner of the property contacted the State Fire Marshal's Office and requested an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.