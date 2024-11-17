HARBESON, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house and garage fire that occurred in Sussex County on Sunday.
On November 17th, at approximately 8:47am, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department were alerted to assist the Milton Fire Department with a working residential structure fire at 20335 Harbeson Rd in Harbeson, Delaware.
IRVFC say that upon arrival, a Delaware State Police Trooper was on location and everyone was out of the home.
On-scene emergency crews say that "propane and utilities were on side “C” with a one-story residential structure heavy fire showing with extensions into a detached garage building".
In addition to fire crews using multiple fire suppression attack lines on the flames, an aerial master stream was used, according to IRVFC.
There is no further information at this time on damages or additional information. The Delaware State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.