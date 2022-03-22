DOVER, Del.– The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would institute mental health educational programs in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the state.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five youth are affected by a mental health disorder, and untreated mental illness has been shown to lead to increased risk of dropout, homelessness, substance abuse, chronic illnesses, incarceration, and possibly suicide. However, students with access to mental health services in school-based health centers are 10 times more likely to seek care for mental health or substance abuse than youth without access.
Sponsored by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, House Bill 301 would require the Department of Education to establish a statewide mental health educational curriculum for kindergarten through grade 12 in each school district and charter school, tailored to the developmental needs of students at each grade level.
“We know that unaddressed trauma leads to lifelong mental health challenges, substance use disorders, as well as higher rates of incarceration and negative health behaviors, including suicide. Untreated mental health issues impact a person’s physical health and create costly outcomes over the course of their lifetime,” said Rep. Longhurst, D-Bear.
A 2017 survey of Delaware high school students found that in the preceding year, more than one-quarter felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks in a row, 16% seriously considered attempting suicide, and 7.2% attempted suicide.
HB 301 is part of a series of bills filed last month designed to collectively address mental health issues for Delaware children and adults through preventive measures such as annual wellness checks and more mental health practitioners in middle schools.
“While so many people experience their first mental health crisis as a child or teen, our society has long been slow to recognize those early experiences and is often ill-prepared to provide young people with the tools and support they need, which only serves to reinforce many of the stigmas that prevent young people and adults from seeking treatment,” said Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the Senate Health Committee and Senate prime sponsor of HB 301.
HB 301 heads to the Senate for consideration.