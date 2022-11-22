SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern.
Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection.
"Here we are, we started in March, we're still not done and it's very frustrating. And it's not just frustrating for us but also the partner family that's going to be buying the house," she said.
"I just want the public to know that it's everywhere and there are reasons why projects aren't getting finished," she continued.
Salisbury's tiny home village has also been plagued by delays.
The village for the homeless was supposed to open in mid-October. Now it won't likely be done by the end of November.
City Councilwoman Michele Gregory put out a call for help on social media asking for help in finding an amp to help power the heating and air conditioning at the tiny homes.
"Obviously as the days get shorter, we need light earlier and earlier in the tiny homes, just to give them a basic standard. So that's really necessary," she said.