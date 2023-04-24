How Community Members In Queenstown Can Help Decrease Speeding

QUEENSTOWN, Md. - City leaders are looking for ways to reverse a big speeding problem.
The town is looking for five driven volunteers needed for a street safety and speeding taskforce.
Commission president Al Hardee says they want volunteers from different areas of the community. "We are looking to get different people from our town so that we have a good demographic of people."
A few months ago, a speeding car crashed into town hall and there is still damage. Hardee credits raising concerns along Route 18 and other roads with this crash.
Hardee says, "The thought process is that the task force will have meetings of their own to create ideas. They'll work with the sheriffs department, the state highway and basically be our advisory board to come back to the commissioners with thoughts and ideas they've come up with that we can pursue and follow."
Neighbors who live next to town hall or across the highway tell us they might consider signing up.
"I'm very concerned because I don't want anybody to get hurt here. I've lived here for ]two years and I love it. This happens usually around 8:30 to 9 p.m. in the evening and they speed," says Connie Spencer.
Other neighbor, Donna Murphy says, "And pulling out of my driveway, even just pulling out now a car almost hit us. Its been going on for years. We've had the police sit there sporadically."
Hardee says since last week, they've had two volunteers apply. Applicants will be selected during Wednesday's Commission meeting.