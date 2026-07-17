SALISBURY, Md. - The Humane Society of Wicomico County announced Friday that it is temporarily closed to the public due to what it described as an “immediate and urgent matter.”
The organization said on July 17 that the situation requires the full attention of its staff. No additional details were immediately available.
Shelter officials are asking the public not to contact the organization’s director, staff members, or volunteers for more information while the team responds.
The Humane Society said it will provide updates when they become available.
This article will be updated.