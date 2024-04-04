HURLOCK, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight barn fire in Dorchester County.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire broke out in a pole barn on Beulah Road in Hurlock and was reported by a passerby just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
It took 50 firefighters about an hour to control the flames, according to investigators. The Fire Marshal says several pieces of powered equipment were inside at the time, and the total loss is estimated at $225,000.
The cause of the Dorchester County fire is currently under investigation.