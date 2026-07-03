HURLOCK, Md. - The Town of Hurlock has declared a mandatory water use restriction as officials work to repair the town's shallow well and amid soaring temperatures and drought.
Town officials made the announcement on July 3 and said no outside use of water is permitted, including watering yards or washing cars.
"Due to excessive heat and the need to conserve water Hurlock is under mandatory water use restrictions," the town said in a social media post.
The town had previously implemented a voluntary water conservation after the town's shallow well was taken out of operation for repairs in late June.
It is currently unclear how long the mandatory restriction will last. As of 10 a.m., temperatures had reached at least 93 degrees in Hurlock with a heat index over 100 as a heat dome continues to bake Delmarva for the start of the 4th of July weekend.