Town of Hurlock

Town of Hurlock

HURLOCK, Md. - The Town of Hurlock has declared a mandatory water use restriction as officials work to repair the town's shallow well and amid soaring temperatures and drought. 

Town officials made the announcement on July 3 and said no outside use of water is permitted, including watering yards or washing cars. 

"Due to excessive heat and the need to conserve water Hurlock is under mandatory water use restrictions," the town said in a social media post.

The town had previously implemented a voluntary water conservation after the town's shallow well was taken out of operation for repairs in late June. 

It is currently unclear how long the mandatory restriction will last. As of 10 a.m., temperatures had reached at least 93 degrees in Hurlock with a heat index over 100 as a heat dome continues to bake Delmarva for the start of the 4th of July weekend. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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